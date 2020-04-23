



— MPTF Channel 22 is a tiny television station run by some of film and television’s greats, entertainment industry seniors living at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s retirement community in Woodland Hills.

“Our residents say to us, ‘I’ve never been busier in my life,'” MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher said. “And that’s music to our ears, because it means they’re not sitting in their cottages watching TV.”

But due to the coronavirus quarantine, socially-driven programs like writing workshops, the campus TV station and even dining together have come to a halt. Social distancing is taken seriously at the nursing home — where three residents have died after contracting the illness — not even family is permitted to visit.

“They want to hear from the outside world,” Beitcher said.

MPTF has found a way to broadcast five hours of live entertainment three days per week to their quarantined residents via Zoom and closed-circuit TV.

The residents can participate in live yoga and request live music from a pianist through Zoom during a Happy Hour performance. They’re reading stories they’ve written for the campus paper and enjoying recorded messages and performances emails in from the community.

“We are ready for you to send your message, and to make sure the residents here know that they matter to you,” Jennifer Clymer, MPTF media director, said. “Because you matter to them.”

More information about how to send in digital video messages can be found on the MPTF website.