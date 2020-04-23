(CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Chargers got their quarterback of the future with the 6th overall pick in the first round, selecting Oregon QB Justin Herbert. But, general manager Tom Telesco wasn’t content for that to be the end of his night as he traded back into the first round to snag Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray with the 23rd overall pick.

The deal saw the Chargers send their 2nd and 3rd round picks to the New England Patriots in exchange for the 23rd pick.

New England is trading its pick to the Chargers, who gave up second- and third-round picks to move up, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

Murray was highly productive in college, collecting 257 tackles over the course of the last two seasons. The 6’2″ 234-pound junior wreaked havoc in opponents’ backfields in 2019 posting 17 tackles for loss and four sacks.

He now joins a linebacking corps that features Denzel Perryman, Drue Tranquill, Nick Vigil and Uchenna Nwosu. The Chargers run defense was just middle of the pack last season allowing 112.8 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry. Murray should help improve those numbers.

With the trade, the Chargers now won’t be back on the clock until the 4th round of the draft with the 112th overall pick.