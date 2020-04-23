Comments
BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Two men dressed as utility workers broke into a Bellflower coin shop by cutting a hole in the roof.
BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Two men dressed as utility workers broke into a Bellflower coin shop by cutting a hole in the roof.
The heist happened Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. at the Great American Coin Company on Lakewood Boulevard. The shop had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheriff’s deputies say the men posed as utility workers and cut a hole through the roof of the coin shop to get in. Over several days, they got into multiple safes, and got away with up to $200,000 in coins.
A neighbor recorded video of the men loading the merchandise into a white van and called the sheriff’s department, but the men got away before deputies arrived.