COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Bellflower, Bellflower news, Caught On Video, Coin Shop Burglary


BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Two men dressed as utility workers broke into a Bellflower coin shop by cutting a hole in the roof.

The heist happened Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. at the Great American Coin Company on Lakewood Boulevard. The shop had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheriff’s deputies say the men posed as utility workers and cut a hole through the roof of the coin shop to get in. Over several days, they got into multiple safes, and got away with up to $200,000 in coins.

A neighbor recorded video of the men loading the merchandise into a white van and called the sheriff’s department, but the men got away before deputies arrived.

Comments

Leave a Reply