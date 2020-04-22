Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was arrested Wednesday after a 20-minute police chase from downtown Los Angeles to the Long Beach area.
The chase began around 3 p.m. when officers spotted the suspect on the 110 Freeway and continued onto the eastbound Artesia (91) Freeway.
The suspect crashed into another car near Cherry Avenue, where a standoff took place for about an hour. Both sides of the freeway were closed during the standoff.
Officers negotiated with the shirtless man as he exited and re-entered his vehicle several times until police moved in and took him into custody just before 4:30 p.m. without incident.
Initial reports indicated the suspect may have been hearing impaired, according to SKY9’s Stu Mundel.