LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five additional Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 71.
As of Wednesday, 25 LAPD employees have recovered and returned to work, and one remains hospitalized, according to Emergency Operations Center’s Jessica Kellogg.
The number of Los Angeles Fire Department employees who have tested positive for the virus remained at 20 Wednesday, Kellogg reported.
Fourteen LAFD employees have recovered and returned to work, and none are hospitalized.