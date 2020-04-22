COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several Los Angeles professional franchises have joined together to sell thousands of pieces of merchandise, with the proceeds all going to the city’s coronavirus emergency fund.

The Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Sparks, Galaxy and AEG – which owns the Staples Center – are all taking part in the TEAMS FOR LA ON-LINE SUPERSALE.

The website went up Tuesday, with more than 30,000 items being offered at discounted prices, according to a news release from AEG. The sales are all going to the Mayor’s L.A. Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Fans can can also donate their own gear through the website to local shelters and nonprofits. Any financial donations made through the site will go directly to the mayor’s crisis fund.

Along with team merchandise, such as jerseys and hats, there will also be memorabilia from the Grammys and Coachella.

