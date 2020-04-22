LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some Southern California cities are starting to reopen even as Governor Gavin Newsom said it’s too early to set a specific date as to when restrictions will be lifted.

From golf courses to the hiking trails, some aspects of life seemed to be getting back to normal Wednesday.

People were seen teeing off at golf courses in Riverside County and enjoying the beaches that are open in Orange and Ventura Counties just in time for a heatwave.

“I actually have a net in my backyard but there’s only so much you can do at home,” said pro golfer Breanne Jones.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom warned Californians there’s still no timeline on when the state will loosen restrictions put in place more than a month ago.

“I wish I could prescribe a specific date when we can turn up the light switch and go back to normalcy,” Newsom said. “We have tried to make it crystal clear that there’s no light switch, and there is no date,” he said.

The Governor, however, did announce that some hospitals are now able to perform scheduled surgeries.

“We are in a position today to begin to pull back, and lean in, by beginning to schedule surgeries,” he said.

Gyms, swimming pools, and many other facilities remain closed in Riverside County and at golf courses, social distancing is a must along with face coverings.

“Wearing a mask, I have Purell in my bag that I use pretty consistently,” said Jones.

Mount Baldy Ski Resort also reopened claiming it is the first ski resort in the United States to do so since the COVID-19 lockdown.

It will follow similar social distancing rules, like those at the golf courses, by checking in fewer people at a time and only operating two chair lifts. The resort will also require face masks.

L.A. County beaches, however, remain off-limits through at least May 15th.

Even if the Governor modifies the stay at home order, if the virus were to surge, he says all restrictions could be put back in place.

In Riverside County, hiking trails, parks, and tennis courts are also open for non-contact outdoor sports. The county’s no gathering and face-covering order expires on April 30th.