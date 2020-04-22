



— State traffic and freeway officials say the number of citations issued for speeding more than 100 mph are up a whopping 87 percent because people are staying home and not driving the freeways during the coronavirus pandemic

Between March 19, when the state’s stay-at-home order began, and April 19, the CHP says it has issued 2,943 citations across the state for speeding more than 100 mph, compared to 1,335 given out during the same period last year. The rise in 100+ mph tickets goes hand-in-hand with Caltrans’ finding that there has been an approximately 35 percent drop in the average traffic volume.

The spike in tickets for driving 100 mph or more is alarming, CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said.

“Higher speeds can lead to much more serious injuries and significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur,” he said in a statement. “Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a safe, legal speed.”

Even as schools, local attractions and landmarks, and non-essential businesses have been closed, freeway construction projects continue during the state’s stay-at-home order. One of those projects is a 36-hour closure of the 5 Freeway through Burbank that starts Saturday.

“Viewing less congested roads as an invitation to drive dangerously jeopardizes the safety of construction and maintenance crews who are working to maintain reliable access to our highways when people need it most,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in the joint statement.

The three state agencies are launching a joint effort to remind drivers that open freeways are not an invitation to go fast and furious. California’s more than 700 electronic signs will soon display safety messages like, “If You Must Travel Do Not Speed” and “Keep Essential Workers Safe Do Not Speed.”

“Fewer cars on the road doesn’t give drivers the green light to travel over the speed limit,” Office Of Traffic Safety Director Barbara Rooney said in the statement.