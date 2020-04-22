RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside County health officials Wednesday reported 124 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and six more deaths attributed to the illness, bringing countywide totals to 3,084 cases and 99 deaths.
Of the 250 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 81 were being treated in intensive care units, up from 72 on Tuesday. The county also reported that 32 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 789.
Riverside County opened its fifth testing site Wednesday at the Blythe Fairgrounds. It will remain open through at least Saturday, when officials will reassess whether demand for testing in the area necessitates keeping it open. The other four testing sites are located in Indio, Lake Elsinore, Perris and Riverside.
All Riverside County residents are able to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms. Testing sites are available by appointment only by calling 800-945-6171.
As of Wednesday, about 33,635 people have been tested countywide.
