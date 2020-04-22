



— Milestone events like prom and graduation are among the victims of the coronavirus pandemic , and high school seniors are becoming more disappointed and anxious as they realize they will miss out on the pomp and circumstance.

“I…couldn’t just sit here and do nothing and listen to how disappointed they are,” LAUSD educator Daphne Bradford said.

Bradford is busy working to help ease that disappointment with a prom party in a box. With the non-profit organization Mother of Many, or MOM, she is putting together gift baskets of 2020 graduation tokens like graduation caps, cups, plates, napkins and sparkling apple cider. To make sure graduates see some humor in the unfortunate circumstances, the boxes also include a roll of toilet paper.

“We want to encourage them to just remember this moment,” Bradford said. “But as you move through life, it’s preparing you for things that happen in life.”

MOM is working with LAPD’s Southwest Division to deliver the boxes, the first of which will arrive on May 1, to students graduating from Dorsey High School and King Drew Magnate High School. The organization is also asking for donations to also deliver Class of 2020 boxes to the graduating 8th graders of Obama Global Prep Academy.

“We want to let them know — we hear you, we see you, we’re here for you, and we love you dearly,” Bradford said.

MOM is still working to assemble 500 boxes. To donate, go to 24hourk12.com.