LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Access to Los Angeles International Airport’s central terminal area has been restricted 24/7 to authorized airport and city personnel and ticketed passengers and their guests only, airport officials said Wednesday.
The full-time closure to the general public is an expansion of a March policy that saw the airport implement nighttime closures as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Access is restricted to tickets airline passengers and people meeting, accompanying or assisting them and airport and city personnel whose employment requires their presence.
Airline check-in counters and federal passenger security screening will be open depending upon flight schedules for each terminal.
Violators of the new policy will be asked to leave, and those who refuse to comply will be subject to arrest and misdemeanor prosecution.
The LAX closure is similar to policies at other airports, including Philadelphia International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
