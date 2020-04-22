NEAR WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) – As a heatwave descends on Southern California, skiers and snowboarders may have one last chance to do their thing.
Mount Baldy Mountain Resort is reopening Wednesday for “Ski & Ride Times” even as California and federal officials warn of easing COVID-19 social distancing guidelines too rapidly.
A message posted on its website said the San Gabriel Mountain resort based its decision in part on moves made by some of the region’s golf courses to reopen.
The statement read in part: “With coverage on the mountain about as good as it gets for April and golf courses reopening around Southern California we have decided to follow suit and open for ‘Ski & Ride Times’ beginning tomorrow morning.”
Rentals and tubing will remain closed through the rest of the season.
While the resort highlighted its social distancing guidelines, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials have warned against easing restrictions on businesses and other gatherings in recent days.
Clear skies and temps reaching up into the 90s are in the forecast for much of the Southland through this weekend.