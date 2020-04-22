Comments
BURBANK (CBSLA) — Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank took the opportunity to bring back car hop service as people practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The iconic restaurant’s dining room is closed, but customers craving a classic burger and fries can call in their orders, and an employee will bring it out to the car.
Customer Victor Garcia said he has been quarantined at home for about a month now, and the car hop was a nice change of pace from simply ordering takeout or delivery.
“It’s nice to see other people, you know, out and about, but do it in a safe confine, in the car, at least,” he said.
Bob’s Big Boy used to be a 24-hour diner, but its hours right now are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Restaurant dining rooms have been closed under the governor’s stay-at-home order, but most restaurants continue to offer some form of food delivery or takeout.