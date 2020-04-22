Comments
FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) – A bridge under construction caught fire in the Fountain Valley area Wednesday morning and shut down northbound traffic on the 405 Freeway.
The blaze was reported 8:52 a.m. along the freeway at Euclid Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.
A Sig Alert was issued and all northbound lanes were shut down north of Euclid Street, Caltrans reported.
Metro Cities Fire Authority dispatchers told CBS2 the bridge that caught fire was under construction. No injuries were immediately reported.
The circumstances of the fire were not immediately confirmed.