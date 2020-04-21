LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman pulled from a burning home in Tujunga early Tuesday has died.
Firefighters were called out Las Lunitas Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. and found flames inside the one-story home. The fire had already spread to the attic when firefighters pulled the woman out.
The woman was in grave condition when she was rescued. Paramedics worked to save her, but she was declared dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials say hoarding conditions may have contributed to the blaze. The woman’s official cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
Another house fire drew a large response in South LA just 20 minutes later. Intense flames were spotted ripping through a two-story home on West 25th Street near Congress Avenue.
The South LA home was being remodeled, so no one was home at the time and no one was hurt. Investigators are working to figure out what caused this fire.