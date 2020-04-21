TORRANCE (CBSLA) – The Torrance Fire Department Tuesday began providing free-in home coronavirus testing to its seniors.
Residents who are 65 and older with symptoms, or those who have underlying health conditions, are eligible.
The nasal swab tests are being carried out by fire department personnel.
Tests can be scheduled up to 3 days in advance online or by calling 310-320-5918 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The test takes five to 10 minutes to complete. Results come within 3 to 4 days, the city said.
More than 80,000 people have been tested across Los Angeles County through Monday, with 13 percent registering positive results.
There are 34 testing sites countywide, all but two of which are drive-thru. L.A. County is now offering free, same-day drive-thru testing to anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus. To get tested, however, you must first make an appointment.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that is has approved the first in-home test for COVID-19.
The nasal swab test was developed by LabCorp. The FDA reports that the test will be available in most states in the coming weeks.
People self-swab, then mail their sample to a lab for testing.