LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the second day in a row, Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have reported new cases of the novel coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, three additional LAPD employees had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 66. According to the department, 24 employees have recovered and returned to full duty, one is hospitalized, and all other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering.
LASD reported six new cases on Tuesday, which brings the department total to 57 confirmed cases. An additional 343 are quarantined, up 36 individuals from yesterday, and 493 who were quarantined have returned to work.
The Los Angeles Fire Department has not reported any new cases. The total number of cases stands at 20, with none currently hospitalized. The department reported six employees are at home recovering and 14 have returned to duty.
On Monday, LA Co Fire reported 17 members who have tested positive for COVID-19 with 14 who have recovered and returned to work and three self-isolating and recovering at home. An additional six members of the department were also isolating at home.