



– The number of disputes between tenants and landlords in Los Angeles has spiked about 300 percent in the last two months, according to a report Monday from USC Annenberg.

Between April 1 and April 10, Los Angeles police received an average of 56 calls per day regarding renter-landlord disputes, according to numbers collected by USC Annenberg’s nonprofit news site Crosstown.

That’s compared to 22 calls per day during the same period in March, and 19 in February.

On April 1 alone, when rent is due, LAPD received 100 calls over renter-landlord disputes, Crosstown found.

The city of L.A. has placed an indefinite moratorium on evictions. Renters will have 12 months to pay back rent once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Last week, meanwhile, a 42-year-old woman in the San Antonio Heights community of San Bernardino County was arrested after she allegedly took an eviction notice into her landlord’s home, set it ablaze and then assaulted her. The suspect’s 13-year-old daughter witnessed the entire incident, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Melinda Warnock was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, arson, criminal threats and child Endangerment.

According to the sheriff’s department, on the evening of April 13, Warnock took her daughter to her landlord’s home after having been served with an eviction notice. She threatened to burn down the landlord’s house, along with the rental property.

Warnock then took out a lighter and set the notice on fire. She shoved the paper into the victim’s chest, hit the victim and tried to set the victim’s sweater on fire with the paper, authorities said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Warnock was booked and released on bail.