BURBANK (CBSLA) — If you’ve been craving Ikea’s most popular dish, you can now make them while staying Safer-at-Home.

The furniture giant has shared its recipe for its famous Swedish meatballs and cream sauce.

On Monday, the company took to Twitter to share the beloved recipe saying, ” “Missing your Ikea meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home.”

Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home #IKEAmeatballs pic.twitter.com/d89lRsJxH7 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) April 20, 2020

Here’s what you’ll need:

Meatballs

Makes 16–20

500 grams (or 17.6 ounces) ground beef

250 grams (8.8 ounces) ground pork

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3.5 ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Swedish cream sauce

Dash of oil

40 grams (3 tablespoons) butter

40 grams (3 tablespoons) plain flower

150 milliliters (2/3 cup) vegetable stock

150 milliliters (2/3 cup) beef stock

150 milliliters (2/3 cup) thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Directions:

1. Combine beef and pork and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

2. Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).

3. In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

4. When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven (325 degrees Fahrenheit) and cook for a further 30 minutes.

5. Begin making the cream sauce: In frying pan, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously, for 2 minutes, allowing the flour to cook through. Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, 2 teaspoons of soy sauce and 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard. Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken.

6. When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes — either creamy mashed potatoes or mini new boiled potatoes. Enjoy!