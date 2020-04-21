



Showtime is putting a new spin on one of its old shows.

On Sunday, April 26, the network debuts “Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels.” Showtime’s original series “Penny Dreaful” aired for three seasons. The new iteration of the show takes place in Los Angeles during the 1930s when social and political tension was high. Nathan Lane and Natalie Dormer star in the series and actor Daniel Zovatto is excited for people to check out his character Tiago Vega and this fascinating world.

“This has been a long process. The whole auditioning process was like four months and then we filmed for another eight months,” said Zovatto in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s been a year and a half with me spending time with Tiago. They’re doing a new version of Penny Dreadful and a new world and it’s still the same creator John Logan. It was the first time I ever did a period piece and it was mind-blowing. The production design is amazing. It’s insane, they built this city for us. It’s there, it’s tangible, the cars are there, there’s a milk man. Everyone is playing a part. That for me was a first.”

While Zovatto has worked with many great talents in Hollywood, he learned a ton from his time on set with Lane.

“Nathan is the king of Broadway,” said Zovatto. “He owns Broadway. One of the fascinating things that I had with him was episode six. It is extremely well written and it felt like a play within an episode. It’s three page monologues and nine page scenes. You just don’t see this on TV. To be doing that work with Nathan Lane next to me, I could not ask for anything better than that. I saw a lot of his movies growing up. I saw him in a play like seven or eight years ago and I just remember watching him and saying that’s an actor right there and I would love to work with him and then I got to work with him.”

