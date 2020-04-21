



— Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed his support Tuesday for a Los Angeles City Council proposal designed to ensure hospitality, tourism and janitorial workers laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic will be rehired after the emergency subsides.

“Right now, I know every single day, this crisis hurts more and more — financially, psychologically and in the health of our county,” Garcetti said. “Hospitality and tourism industries as well as janitors and security guards who work in our office buildings have been hit among the hardest by this crisis.”

While Garcetti said getting people in those industries back to work seemed “a long way off,” but said that the city needed to prepare now.

Under city right of recall and worker retention programs, skilled workers with the most seniority with a company would be prioritized to be rehired.

The Los Angeles City Council is slated to vote on amendments to its right of recall and worker retention emergency laws and is also expected to request guidance from the city attorney and staff to develop a permanent retention ordinance on the mandatory retention of hospitality, tourism and janitorial employees.

“For so many thousands of displaced workers in these industries, this could mean at least a little bit of certainty at this moment of so much insecurity and a whole lot of fairness as we navigate this crisis,” Garcetti said. “I will sign that as soon as it comes to my desk.”