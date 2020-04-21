RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside County health officials Tuesday reported 113 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing the county’s totals to 2,960 cases and 93 deaths.
Of the 240 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 72 were being treated in intensive care units.
Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton told the supervisors that about half of the county’s hospital beds were occupied, though two-thirds of ICU beds were in use. Ventilator usage for respiratory failures stemming from COVID-19 and other hospitalizations were at one-third capacity.
The county has reported 757 people have recovered from the illness, up 57 from Monday.
Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, said Tuesday that coronavirus cases were growing at a much slower rate and said that “targeted” removals of restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic may continue in the coming weeks.
“Overall, the (growth) trend is blunting,” Kaiser said. “It’s possible that restrictions can be relaxed or modified without losing protection.”
On Monday, the county announced that public and private golf courses could reopen with certain restrictions.
All county residents are eligible for testing, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms or not — though appointments are required. Appointments can be made by calling 800-945-6171.
About 31,928 people have been tested countywide at four sites — in Indio, Lake Elsinore, Perris and Riverside. A fifth testing site is set to open Wednesday at the Blythe Fairgrounds. It will be open through Saturday, when officials in the area will reassess whether demand for testing in the area necessitates keeping it open longer.