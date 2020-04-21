



— With the coronavirus pandemic paralyzing most businesses, others are revved up and ready to hire.

Restaurant chain Everytable is on a mission to bring healthy meals to underserved communities and while many companies have slowed down, they are ramping up hiring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is looking to hire hundreds of new positions across the Southland including cooks, drivers, and fulfillment and operation personnel.

“At the end of the day, to me, there’s sort of nothing more sacred than making sure that people have food in their bellies,” said Everytable founder Sam Polk.

“Basically, anyone that can produce and cook food on a massive scale and get it to people in their homes. We are hiring them,” he said.

The former hedge fund manager founded the company in 2015 with the goal of bringing healthy affordable meals to food deserts including parts of South Los Angeles.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, the company as serving 30,000 meals a week in Los Angeles County.

This week, the number of meals jumped to 120,000, and Polk said he expects that to grow significantly.

“We’re feeding seniors who are trapped in their home during the coronavirus and we are feeding all the people who are unhoused that the city is moving into shelters and hotels,” said Polk.

“We are really in this sacred condition of being able to take care of people and to do our job right to make sure that people get the nourishment they need to survive,” he said.

Those looking for work can visit Everytable.com/careers or email careers@everytable.com.

If you or someone you know need a hot meal delivered, call Everytable’s hotline at 323-458-6487.

If you would like to helpEverytable bring free meals to seniors, the homeless, and those with special needs during this unprecedented time, you can subscribe to the company’s paid meal delivery service by going to Everytable.com/subscribe.