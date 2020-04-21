



— A 36-hour closure of the 5 Freeway through Burbank starts Saturday so Caltrans can demolish the Burbank Boulevard bridge over the freeway.

The closure of all northbound lanes at the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park will start at 2 p.m. Saturday and is expected to end at 2 a.m. Monday. Southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway will be shut down at the 170 Freeway in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.

I-5 will be **CLOSED** in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale from 2 PM Sat. 4/25 to 2 AM Mon. 4/27 between Route 134 (Ventura Fwy) & Route 170 (Hollywood Fwy). This is a 36-hour freeway closure in both directions, for bridge demolition. Info: https://t.co/enWDSbHx5m pic.twitter.com/EszeajJTqW — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 20, 2020

Signs will reroute drivers, and Caltrans is urging motorists to use other freeways and to avoid the area all weekend.

Ramps and freeway connectors is scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, or four hours after the full freeway closure ends.

The Burbank Boulevard bridge will be reconstructed as part of a Caltrans project that is adding carpool lanes to the 5 Freeway in both directions.

The closure was initially billed as another possible “carmageddon,” before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Most of the state has since been shut down and placed under a stay-at-home order. Traffic is down as much as 30 percent in some areas, and Caltrans now believes the closure will be accomplished with minimum inconvenience to motorists.