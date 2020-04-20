WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump said Monday night that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States as the world continues to battle rising coronavirus cases.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he shared on Twitter.
Current travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, which Johns Hopkins University reports more than 2 million people have tested positive for worldwide, have already been imposed on parts of Europe, Canada, China, Mexico, South Korea and Iran.
It’s unclear when this executive order could be signed, for how long it would be in place or who would be affected.
The White House has not yet released an official statement regarding the president’s tweet.