LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Lyft driver is suing the ride-sharing company months after he was allegedly stabbed by a passenger.
Abdu Lkader Al Shikha is seeking unspecified damages for negligence, battery and failure to provide a safe place of employment, according to the lawsuit.
Ricky Andrew Alvarez, the passenger, was named in the suit for allegedly stabbing Al Shikha multiple times on Feb. 17 before fleeing to the Glendora Motel and having an eight-hour standoff with police.
The Lyft driver said he was stabbed in his left hand and both legs.
Alvarez has a criminal history involving drugs, theft and illegal weapons charges, which Al Shikha argues the company should have looked into.
The complaint states that Lyft “continues to put profit over driver safety and refuses to conduct basic, inexpensive public record background checks on passengers to determine whether they pose a risk of harm to drivers.”
Lyft has not yet commented on the lawsuit.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)