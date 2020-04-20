Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Roughly 15,000 civilian employees of the city of Los Angeles will be furloughed under a budget plan released Monday by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
The 2020-21 fiscal year budget includes plans to furlough non-sanitation and public safety employees for 26 days as the city faces steep revenue shortfalls from the coronavirus shutdown.
The furloughs are equivalent to about 10% of employees’ pay.
In an address Sunday evening, Garcetti said L.A. currently has a higher unemployment rate than it did at the peak of the 2008 recession.
There was no timeline immediately given for when the mayor would ease closures citywide due to the pandemic.