LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four more drive-thru coronavirus testing sites opened in Los Angeles County Monday as the county’s testing capacity for the disease continues to ramp up.
Three sites opened in the cities of Bell, Montebello and Whittier, and a fourth opened in downtown L.A., near MacArthur Park.
The Bell site is located in a city-owned parking lot at 6480 Atlantic Ave., the Montebello site is at Beverly Hospital, The Whittier site is located at PIH Health Whittier Hospital. while the downtown site is at Good Samaritan Hospital at 1225 Wilshire Blvd.
Nasal or throat swab testing is only available by appointment only.
On Friday, the county announced that free, same-day testing is available to anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus.
over 79,000 people in L.A. County have been tested as of Sunday, with 15 percent of those returning positive results.
There are 34 testing sites countywide, all but two of which are drive-thru:
- Antelope Valley Mall (1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale, CA 91768)
- Pomona Fairplex (Gate 17 – W. McKinley/Fairplex Drive)
- South Bay Galleria (1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278)
- Carbon Health – Echo Park – Walk-Up Only (2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M, Los Angeles, CA 90026)
- Crenshaw Christian Center (7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044)
- Glendale Memorial Hospital (222 W. Eulalia St., Glendale, CA 91204)
- Hansen Dam Recreational Center (entrance on Osborne St., 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342)
- High Desert Medical Group (43839 15th St. W., Lancaster, CA 93534
- Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012)
- VA Parking Lot 15 (at corner of Constitution and Davis, 100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90095
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center (18460 Roscoe Blvd., Northridge, CA 91325 (enter on Reseda Blvd.)
- Lincoln Park (3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90095)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — Commerce, Goodrich (972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022)
- AltaMed Medical Group — Pico Rivera, Passons (6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — South Gate (8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate, CA 90280)
- Long Beach City College (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90806)
- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — West Covina (1300 S. Sunset Ave., West Covina, CA 91790)
- Charles R. Drew Campus (1731 E 120th St. Los Angeles, CA 90059)
- Santa Clarita Testing Site (26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355)
- Pasadena Testing Site (1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena, CA 91103)
- East LA College (1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754 – b/w Floral & Cesar Chavez)
- Avors Medical Group (42135 10th St W ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534)
- Warner Center (6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367)
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (8730 Alden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90059)
- Kedren Community Health Center – Walk Up Only (4211 Avalon, Los Angeles, CA 90011)
- Altamed Medical Group (2040 Camfield Avenue, Los Angeles, Ca 90040)
- Bellflower Civic Center (16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower)
- The Forum (3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305)
- El Monte – San Gabriel Valley Airport (4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731)
- AltaMed Evaluation and Testing Site – Pennsylvania (1724 Pennsylvania Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033)
- Beverly Hospital (309 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640)
- Good Samaritan Hospital (1225 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90017)
- PIH Health City of Bell (6480-6410 Atlantic Ave., Bell, CA 90203)
- PIH Health Hospital – Whittier (12401 Washington Blvd., Whittier, CA 90602)
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)