ROSSMOOR (CBSLA) – A house fire broke out in the community of Orange County community of Rossmoor near Long Beach early Monday morning.

April 20, 2020. (CBS2)

The fire was reported before 6:30 a.m. in the 12500 block of Martha Ann Drive, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy flames and smoke.

OCFA said there were reports that a person may have been trapped inside, but that was not confirmed.

There was no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

