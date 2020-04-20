Comments
ROSSMOOR (CBSLA) – A house fire broke out in the community of Orange County community of Rossmoor near Long Beach early Monday morning.
ROSSMOOR (CBSLA) – A house fire broke out in the community of Orange County community of Rossmoor near Long Beach early Monday morning.
The fire was reported before 6:30 a.m. in the 12500 block of Martha Ann Drive, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy flames and smoke.
OCFA said there were reports that a person may have been trapped inside, but that was not confirmed.
There was no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.