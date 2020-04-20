



— Riverside County health officials Monday reported 209 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 more fatalities, bringing the county’s totals to 2,847 cases and 85 deaths.

The county also reported that there were 236 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, 76 of whom were in intensive care units — an increase from Sunday. Health officials also said there had been 58 more recoveries, bringing the total to 700.

Though the rate of infection has “plummeted precipitously” compared to earlier projections, Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said last week that it was too early to tell when the process of relaxing mitigation measures could begin.

“The majority of the population is doing what we asked,” Kaiser said Friday. “People are taking appropriate precautions and following the orders that were issued. But we could still go back in the wrong direction. We need to know where our weak points are.”

Also on Friday, Kaiser said he was concerned about the lack of youth COVID-19 infections, fearing an unknown number of children may be dormant carriers of the virus, raising the potential of renewed spread.

“We don’t know how many are out there,” he said. “We will need time to find out and right-size our response.”

Two weeks ago, the county indicated that statistical modeling showed the possibility of 65,000 infections and 1,000 deaths by the first week of May, but last week health officials altered their predictions stating that the county was expecting fewer than 13,000 cases and 200 deaths.

About 32,779 people have been tested for COVID-19 countywide at four sites — Indio, Lake Elsinore, Perris and Riverside. A new site will open Wednesday in Blythe.

