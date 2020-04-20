Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Neighbors, police officers and firefighters came together to celebrate the 106th birthday of Anaheim’s oldest resident Sunday.
Elmer Thill was treated to a socially-distant parade in front of his home Sunday. His neighbors lined the streets across from his home, holding birthday signs, while a convoy of police vehicles and fire trucks passed by slowly.
The spry centenarian also got into the revelry, taking out his clarinet and playing the happy birthday song.
Whenever Thill is asked about the secret to a long life, he is consistently matter-of-fact: “Just don’t die.”