



— Celebrities came together in a virtual charity event on Saturday to recognize health care workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One World: Together At Home” ran for eight hours, beginning with an online stream for six hours and ending in a two-hour concert hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Nearly 21 million people tuned in to watch the concert across multiple networks, according to Nielsen estimates — not including streaming numbers.

There were performances by Lady Gaga, Andre Bocellio, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Elton John, John Legend, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, and more.

Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush also spoke during the event.

The concert — put on by the World Health Organization and anti-poverty group Global Citizen — raised money for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Some of Southern California’s own heroes are among those who the concert aimed to honor.

Pippin Ashton, the medical director of a coronavirus unit in Whittier, is responsible for making sure her staff has the personal protective equipment they need to stay safe as they care for patients battling COVID-19.

“Even though we may be covered head-to-toe in our protective equipment, we have to make sure we hold their hand or give them the personal touch, the family touch that’s so important because they’re lacking that,” Ashton said.

Ashton said new concerns have emerged because of the role they’re taking on during this pandemic.

“Several staff have moved out of their homes, living in hotel rooms or staying with each other so they don’t bring anything home to their families. There are some families that tell them they don’t want them at home,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Registered nurse Kim St. Laurent, who is also the mom of a nurse, is now caring for recovering coronavirus patients dealing with more than just physical symptoms.

“Anything from PTSD, depression,” St. Laurent said. “They’re having a lot of deep psychological effects from the isolation they experienced not being able to see faces of their health care workers for one month.”

Jon Coligado, a Certified Clinical Hemodialysis Technician, said he was floored by the line-up at tonight’s event but says his job is rewarding in itself.

“We’re happy with a thank you — ‘thanks for the treatment, thank you for walking me to the door, thank you for folding my blanket,” he said.