LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Broadway star Nick Cordero has lost his right leg in his battle against coronavirus.
Cordero, 41, has been in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center since March 31. He is on a ventilator and unconscious.
His wife, Amanda Kloots, has been updating her followers and fans on his condition and said doctors had been treating him with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg. They had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding, and over the weekend, they had to amputate his right leg.
“For Nick, he is doing the best that he possibly can right now, which is a huge hallelujah,” Kloots said in one of her Instagram updates. “Surgery went well, he’s recovering well after surgery. The wound looks OK, he didn’t lose a lot of blood.”
Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.” He recently starred in “Rock of Ages” at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood.
Kloots has been recording home videos daily with the couple’s 10-month-old son, Elvis, to send to her husband so he can see them when he is conscious. She is urging friends and fans to join a sing-a-long everyday at 3 p.m. PST to send positive energy to Cordero.
A GoFundMe for Cordero has raised more than $354,000.