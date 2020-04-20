LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Stress and anxiety are up with so many people forced to stay home, and so are marijuana deliveries.
Since Californians were ordered to stay home, marijuana delivery sales have been booming. Some businesses report a 50 percent spike in orders.
Customers say marijuana helps with the stress they are feeling amid the coronavirus pandemic, economic problems and being forced to stay home.
“Most of it is just to help relieve anxiety and sort of take the placed of a bottle of wine or beer or something like that,” marijuana customer Patty Pappas said.
Marijuana dispensaries are considered an essential business under California’s stay-at-home orders. Dispensary owners say edibles such as gummies, brownies and chocolates are becoming more popular because they are easier to store and tend to last longer.
Monday just so happens to be 420 Day, also known as Weed Day, and many dispensaries throughout the area are giving discounts.