



— The second-largest school district in the nation has reached a grim milestone — 10 million meals served since campuses closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

When the Los Angeles Unified School District made the monumental decision to shut down its campuses last month, one of its overriding concerns were the students who depend on school for at least one meal a day.

As teachers scrambled to put together lesson plans that could be taught remotely, and other district officials worked to make sure students had the devices and internet access needed to do their work, 60 grab-and-go centers were set up to make sure students wouldn’t go hungry while they sheltered at home.

Since then, more than a million meals have been distributed each week to both children and adults. Monday marks the sixth week since schools have been closed but it will be the week the district marks its 10 millionth meal distributed.

Superintendent Austin Beutner is scheduled to tour a few of the grab-and-go centers, including one at Garfield High School in East L.A.