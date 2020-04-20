



— Both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Monday reported new cases of the novel coronavirus

The LAPD reported two additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department’s total to 63. According to the department, 23 have recovered and returned to full duty, one was hospitalized and the remaining were self-isolating at home and were recovering.

Since LASD’s last update on Friday, an additional 13 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department’s total to 51. The department said an additional 307 were quarantined and 543 have returned to work.

RELATED: Nearly 1,500 More LA County Coronavirus Cases Monday Due To Test Backlog

Neither the Los Angeles Fire Department nor the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported any new cases Monday.

LAFD has 20 employees who have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 11 have returned to duty and the other nine were self-isolating and recovering at home.

LA Co Fire has 17 members who have tested positive for COVID-19 with 14 who have recovered and returned to work and three self-isolating and recovering at home. An additional six members of the department were also isolating at home.