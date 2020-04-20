INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Community and faith leaders came together in Inglewood Monday to announce a partnership with Best Buy to help residents being impacted by COVID-19.
Across Los Angeles County, case numbers have shown how disproportionate things are for people of color during the crisis.
In response, leaders of Zion Missionary Baptist Church spoke outside of Centinela Hospital Medical Center to announce their partnership with Best Buy to help the community with their “Stay Connected” program.
They are donating 100 cell phone chargers to Centinela Hospital to make sure the patients stay connected with friends and family.
“We hope to save lives with these cell phone chargers,” said Rev. Douglas E. Nelson. “We ensure that we’ll be praying with our members who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”
Several other churches in South L.A. and members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated are also stepping up to help the program.