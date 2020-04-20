



Brent Smith and his band Shinedown don’t know when their next concert will be, but they’re focused on helping health care workers around the globe get the personal protective equipment they need to battle COVID-19.

Shinedown has partnered with Direct Relief to get health care workers the essential items they need to take on the virus. The band donated $20,000 and they are selling t-shirts for $50 with all proceeds going to Direct Relief. Smith and Shinedown also released a new song called “Atlas Falls” for people who donated that was recorded eight years ago and lines up perfectly with what’s going on in the world right now.

“I always loved the song. I always thought the song would see the light of day, but I didn’t realize it would be at this level,” said Smith in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s always been a very powerful song. It’s interesting because it was recorded eight years ago and the song you hear today is exactly the song you hear today. Right now more than ever, people need optimism. I just don’t want people to think it is going to be like this forever.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Shinedown has already raised over $250,000 for Direct Relief. The organization has been around since 1948 and they are based in Santa Barbara, Calif. Smith says the fundraising efforts will be going on indefinitely and he loves that people around the world are checking out the band’s music.

“Direct Relief works with all 50 states and 100 other countries,” said Smith. “When you buy the shirt, you get the song to download as a gift. We’re just trying to keep the conversation going. We want people to understand that the song exists because of Direct Relief. We are encouraging people to post as much as they can and show as much optimism as they can. I’ve watched music perform miracles. A song can be whatever you need it to be. It can give you confidence, reassurance, and it can give you focus.”