OXNARD (CBSLA) — Police this weekend were asking for the public to come forward with information following a shooting at a 7-11 convenience store on Saturday.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Channel Islands Boulevard.

It was there that authorities arrived on scene following a call of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said they located evidence that a shooting had occurred; however, all those involved had fled the area.

Those with any information were asked to call Detective Carey Everhart at (805) 486-6228 or email: carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org.

