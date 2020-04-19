Comments
OXNARD (CBSLA) — Police this weekend were asking for the public to come forward with information following a shooting at a 7-11 convenience store on Saturday.
OXNARD (CBSLA) — Police this weekend were asking for the public to come forward with information following a shooting at a 7-11 convenience store on Saturday.
The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Channel Islands Boulevard.
It was there that authorities arrived on scene following a call of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police said they located evidence that a shooting had occurred; however, all those involved had fled the area.
Those with any information were asked to call Detective Carey Everhart at (805) 486-6228 or email: carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org.