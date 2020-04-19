Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a motocyclist was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a collision with a Pomona police officer.
The crash happened on Towne and Lincoln avenues around 3:15 a.m., resulting in minor injuries to the motorcyclist, who was subsequently arrested. The officer was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pomona Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team.
Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 802-7741.