Comments
WALNUT PARK (CBSLA) — Authorities this weekend were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left a man seriously injured.
The shooting unfolded in the 2500 block of Live Oak Street just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies responded to the scene and found the victim, who was transported to the hospital.
At the time of his transport, authorities reported that death was imminent; however, his current condition was not known.
An active investigation is underway, and authorities are asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.