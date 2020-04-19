LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Organizations in Southern California are stepping up to help people experiencing homelessness and financial strain that prevents them from getting essentials to stay safe and clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center and Operation Love, founded by Sandra Evers-Manly, brings in people from across the city to join her.

This week, their focus is on toilet paper.

“We call it Operation Love, and I think right now that’s what the world needs,” Evers-Manley said. “It needs more love, it needs more people coming together to say what can we do.”

The group has already collected thousands of rolls for the Union Rescue Mission.

“I want to look back and be able to say that I helped to make the world better and help people who are not as fortunate as I am,” volunteer Cassius Bythewood said.

Operation Love has already distributed hundreds of surgical gloves and thousands of masks to people in need.

Last week they also delivered Easter baskets to seniors.

“We felt in a very small way, we could help. We’ve heard so much about all the devastation of COVID that we thought we could do something to make a difference,” Evers-Manly said.

The Operation Love team says that next week they plan on handing out more than 300 packets of essentials like hand sanitizer and masks to the homeless population in Los Angeles.