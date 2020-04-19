Comments
CHINO (CBSLA) — State officials have reported the first inmate death from coronavirus complications.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Sunday announced in a statement on Sunday that an inmate at California Institution for Men in Chino has died.
The inmate’s name was not released but officials said next of kin has been notified.
There are currently 59 incarcerated inmates at California Institute for Men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the statement.