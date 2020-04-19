SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — Researchers in California are using the power of light to help fight the coronavirus.
The UV-LED project at UC Santa Barbara started with developing new ways to create more efficient lighting. But the same technology can be used to kill germs, including COVID-19.
Now, researchers are working on a new system to disinfect protective gear used in hospitals, and they are hoping their technology can help other companies join that same fight.
“Very short wave-length UV called UV-C is effective in killing germs,” said Chris Zollner, a UCSB PhD student researcher. “It can be used for water disinfection, air disinfection, and many other things in addition to that.”
If the National Institutes of Health confirm the UV technology works, it could eventually be used to clean other objects.
UV light, for example, could be more effective and less harmful than alcohol-based cleaners, which can cause surfaces to deteriorate over time.