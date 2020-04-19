Comments
CORONA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday said two people were injured when a small plane crashed in Corona.
The crash involving the single-engine plane happened around 10:45 a.m. on a service road southwest of the Corona Municipal Airport.
It was there that firefighters say the plane lost power during in training exercises.
Authorities say there were two occupants on board at the time. Both were transported with moderate to minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.