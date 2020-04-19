NEEDLES (CBSLA) — Authorities say two people who were arrested on suspicion of driving stolen vehicles in San Bernardino County have been released on a statewide $0 bail order.

The first arrested occurred at 9 p.m. last Thursday along Interstate 40 in the city of Needles.

It was there that authorities conducted a traffic stop on a car and arrested Jose Miguel Herrera-Solano, 31, of Hesperia on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen car.

The second arrest occurred just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of J Street and Bailey Avenue.

It was there that authorities conducted a traffic stop of a car and detained Jewelianna Kubitz, 21, of Cathedral City. Kubitz was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen car.

Both suspects were transported and booked into Needles jail and released pending later court dates.

“In compliance with the statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, issued by the California Judicial Council, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0,” authorities said in a press release.

The Judicial Council, which oversees California courts, earlier this month issued new rules in direct response to COVID-19, requiring an emergency bail schedule to take effect during the pandemic for most misdemeanor and felony offenses, with exceptions.