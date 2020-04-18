Comments
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A high-speed chase went through several residential communities in the Los Angeles area on Saturday night.
Police were trying to track down a stolen vehicle suspect who was clocked at driving up to 65mph in a black SUV.
The driver and passenger both abandoned the vehicle and ran off on foot.
After being chased by officers and one point, a dog, LAPD took the driver into custody in a garage in Studio City.
The passenger is still outstanding.
No injuries were reported.
The pursuit began in Mission Hills and ended in a culdesac in Studio City.