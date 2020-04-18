COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A high-speed chase went through several residential communities in the Los Angeles area on Saturday night.

Police were trying to track down a stolen vehicle suspect who was clocked at driving up to 65mph in a black SUV.

The driver and passenger both abandoned the vehicle and ran off on foot.

After being chased by officers and one point, a dog, LAPD took the driver into custody in a garage in Studio City.

The passenger is still outstanding.

No injuries were reported.

The pursuit began in Mission Hills and ended in a culdesac in Studio City.

