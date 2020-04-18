LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Southern California beach is reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic — but with some restrictions.

Port Hueneme Beach’s Defense and Disaster Council says this “soft” reopening is contingent upon residents following physical distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings outside.

Public access to the beach had been closed since April 1 so it was welcome news to some who have been longing for some time in the sand.

“We’ve been homeschooling and working from home. It’s been good in way and kind of chaotic,” said Anna Hernandez of Simi Valley.

Police officers are monitoring the area to make sure beachgoers are adhering to the guidelines put in place.

The city wants to prevent crowds from showing up – like what happened in places such as Jacksonville, Florida this weekend.

Port Hueneme’s easing of the rules comes on the same day that Ventura County announced it is extending Stay At Home orders until May 15.

“People should respect that as much as possible,” said Port Hueneme Mayor Laura Hernandez. “If they want to get out and get fresh air, to stay within their neighborhoods as much as possible.”

Along with requiring people on the beach to practice physical distancing and wear masks, public restrooms at the beach are closed and sunbathing or gathering in groups is prohibited.

To discourage large gatherings, street parking is also not allowed near the beach and about half the parking spots have been coned off.