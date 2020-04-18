Comments
TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were investigating the suspicious death of a woman, who was found face down on a sidewalk in Torrance.
The incident was reported at approximately 4:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Cabrillo Avenue.
When officers arrived, they located the victim who had suffered from head trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances leading to her death remained under investigation. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of family.
No further details were immediately available.