LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More coronavirus testing sites are opening in Los Angeles County.
Officials announced on Saturday that the sites will open next week in Whittier, Bell, Montebello and MacArthur Park.
“Expanding our testing capacity and ensuring residents have easy access to testing is helping us understand the spread of this virus and will be critical to easing restrictions when that time comes,” said County Supervisor Janice Hahn.
The testing sites are for people who are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus and who’ve made an appointment.
Testing should take approximately five to 10 minutes.
County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer addressed the issue of testing availability, saying that there have been efforts to ensure that lower-income residents have access.
Any L.A. County resident experiencing symptoms can apply online to be tested.